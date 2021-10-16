TOKPIE (TKP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $448,155.35

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, TOKPIE has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $448,155.35 and $15,583.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001274 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

