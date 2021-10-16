Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $285.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.60. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.63 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

