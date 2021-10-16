Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 38.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 103.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 64.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LSI opened at $124.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $129.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.13.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

