Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $1.32 Million in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth $147,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $489,000. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LGAC opened at $9.75 on Friday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

