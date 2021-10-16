Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,008 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

Shares of APO stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $68.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.56.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $25,006,977.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,478,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,237,556 shares of company stock valued at $133,641,867 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

