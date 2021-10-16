Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,378 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 25.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Toscafund Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter valued at about $6,402,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,844,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,340,000 after acquiring an additional 446,853 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.82.

Shares of AIRC opened at $51.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion and a PE ratio of 29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.36.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Equities research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 101.73%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

