Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LAMR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 28.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,191,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,008 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth approximately $47,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,837,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,524,000 after buying an additional 421,160 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 771.8% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 418,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,711,000 after buying an additional 370,596 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 421.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 384,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,158,000 after buying an additional 311,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

LAMR stock opened at $119.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $120.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

