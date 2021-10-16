Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 8,026 Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) by 45.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,615,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,977,000 after acquiring an additional 939,624 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,862,000. LH Capital Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 66,566.7% in the 1st quarter. LH Capital Markets LLC now owns 666,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,453,000 after acquiring an additional 665,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,500,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCIV opened at $24.01 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.65.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

