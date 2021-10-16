Toroso Investments LLC Grows Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 84.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 100,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 680,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,703,000 after acquiring an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

Shares of JCI opened at $71.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average is $68.35.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

