Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.88.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $223.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.29 and a 200 day moving average of $226.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.29 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The company has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.