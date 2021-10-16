Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,028 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Sunrun by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Sunrun by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,669,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,360,274.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $881,852.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,978 shares of company stock worth $8,027,015. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -52.87 and a beta of 2.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

