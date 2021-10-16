Toroso Investments LLC Sells 834 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Toroso Investments LLC cut its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,527,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,826,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,916 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 8.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,418,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,514,000 after purchasing an additional 402,962 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in NetEase by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,807,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,578,000 after acquiring an additional 195,605 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NetEase by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,355,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,651,000 after acquiring an additional 56,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $95.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.57. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. NetEase’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $34.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.