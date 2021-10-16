Toroso Investments LLC Takes $673,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.3% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,017,000 after purchasing an additional 40,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $273.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.04 and a beta of 1.33. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.10 and a 1-year high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $1,115,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,805 shares of company stock worth $82,078,658 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

