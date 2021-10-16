Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the September 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NTG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.58. The stock had a trading volume of 50,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,215. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average of $28.70. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $33.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 25.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 29.3% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

