Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:TOSYY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.44. 6,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,311. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Toshiba has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $23.60.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Toshiba will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Toshiba

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

