Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
OTCMKTS:TOSYY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.44. 6,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,311. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Toshiba has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $23.60.
About Toshiba
TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.
