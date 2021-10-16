Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$59.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.75 to C$66.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.08.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $35.66 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.5429 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.