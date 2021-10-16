Tractor Supply to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tractor Supply in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

TSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.65.

TSCO opened at $197.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.97. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $213.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

