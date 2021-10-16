Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Stock Position Trimmed by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL opened at $54.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average is $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -127.66%.

Several research firms have commented on TNL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

