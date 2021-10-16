TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TA shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

NASDAQ:TA traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.86. 166,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,193. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $799.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 2.22. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $57.28.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $2.21. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.44%. Equities analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TA. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 64.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 149.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.