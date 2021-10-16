Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Nick Roberts Purchases 10 Shares

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider Nick Roberts bought 10 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,523 ($19.90) per share, with a total value of £152.30 ($198.98).
Travis Perkins plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of £3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,705.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,790.29.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.