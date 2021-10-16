Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Nick Roberts Purchases 10 Shares

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider Nick Roberts bought 10 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,523 ($19.90) per share, with a total value of £152.30 ($198.98).

Travis Perkins plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of £3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,705.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,790.29.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, July 1st. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,969 ($25.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travis Perkins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,878.82 ($24.55).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.