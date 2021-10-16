Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 21,938 Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 465,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,035,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 56,959 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 14.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

KNDI stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.72. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $29.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

