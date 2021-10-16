Trexquant Investment LP Invests $121,000 in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGTX. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,406,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,284,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 172,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,048,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 69.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 324,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 132,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 620.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 105,011 shares in the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGTX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.30.

SGTX stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $54.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $177.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

