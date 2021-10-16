Trexquant Investment LP Invests $161,000 in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,094 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 26.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 167.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

