Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 2,545 Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Orion Energy Systems were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth $80,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter worth $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter worth $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter worth $100,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.39.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.53 million. Equities analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OESX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Orion Energy Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Orion Energy Systems Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

