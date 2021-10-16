Trexquant Investment LP Takes $138,000 Position in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of NextCure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in NextCure during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextCure during the first quarter valued at $354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NextCure by 22.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in NextCure during the first quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NextCure by 7.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXTC stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. NextCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $241.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXTC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

