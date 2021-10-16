Trias Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Trias coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a total market cap of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00045410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.42 or 0.00205126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00094012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Trias Coin Profile

Trias (CRYPTO:TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

