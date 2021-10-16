Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.99.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCW. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Trican Well Service to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cormark set a C$2.66 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$1.12 and a 1-year high of C$3.57. The company has a market cap of C$880.79 million and a P/E ratio of -16.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$93.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$81.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

