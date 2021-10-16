Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TCN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential to C$18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a C$15.75 price target (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.72.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of C$10.70 and a 12-month high of C$17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 10.74.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The firm had revenue of C$130.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.