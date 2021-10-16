Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.92% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble stock opened at $84.93 on Thursday. Trimble has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $188,479.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth about $26,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.