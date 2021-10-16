Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Update

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the September 15th total of 17,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trio-Tech International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 72.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:TRT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,860. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 million, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.24.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

