Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,436,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,127 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Trip.com Group worth $50,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,636,000 after buying an additional 7,597,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4,951.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,952,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,515 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,005,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,386,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.46. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

