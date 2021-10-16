Truist Securities Cuts Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target to $10.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its price target lowered by Truist Securities from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.54.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar purchased 5,070 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.