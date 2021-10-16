Truist Securities Cuts Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target to $10.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its price target lowered by Truist Securities from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.65.
NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.54.
In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar purchased 5,070 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
