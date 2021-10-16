TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.53

Shares of TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.60. TSS shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 6,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 million, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter. TSS had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

TSS, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment comprises of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations.

