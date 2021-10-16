Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Down 33.4% in September

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the September 15th total of 159,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,061.0 days.

OTCMKTS TSUSF opened at $124.36 on Friday. Tsuruha has a 52-week low of $115.47 and a 52-week high of $148.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.62.

Get Tsuruha alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tsuruha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

TSURUHA Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the management and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following business divisions: Drugstore, Dispensing, Nursing, Mail Order, and Group Support Business. The Drugstore Business division handles the operations of drugstore chains.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tsuruha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsuruha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.