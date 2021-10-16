Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Cut to Sell at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.26.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$390.47 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

