Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Down 5%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) shares fell 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55. 22,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,509,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tuya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $84.66 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tuya in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

