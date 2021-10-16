TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Update

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the September 15th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.5 days.
TVAHF remained flat at $$15.30 during trading on Friday. TV Asahi has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71.
TV Asahi Company Profile
