Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives $118.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWST. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

In other news, Director Keith Crandell sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $150,985.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,967.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,280,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,754 shares of company stock worth $17,693,998 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11,040.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $112.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.52. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $74.25 and a 1-year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.