U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Lowered to “Underperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.03.

USB opened at $60.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

