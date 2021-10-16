U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 243,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,492 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,743,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,680 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,999,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,279 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,205,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $60.23 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day moving average is $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

