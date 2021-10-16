Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $4.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $4.85 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $405.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $414.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 734,964 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,456,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,043,000 after acquiring an additional 247,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

