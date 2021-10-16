Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

UCTT stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on UCTT. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $34,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,497 shares of company stock valued at $215,504. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.