Ultragate (ULG) Hits Market Capitalization of $37,903.30

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Ultragate coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultragate has a market capitalization of $37,903.30 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ultragate has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ultragate Coin Profile

ULG is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 12,328,009 coins. Ultragate’s official website is www.ultragate.net . Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ultragate Coin Trading

