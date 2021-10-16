Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has $19.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.31.

Get Umpqua alerts:

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $21.31.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Umpqua by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,577 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Umpqua by 492.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,357,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,572 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth $20,926,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,456,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,331 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.