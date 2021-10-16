UniFarm Trading Up 55.2% Over Last 7 Days (UFARM)

UniFarm (CURRENCY:UFARM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. UniFarm has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $28,667.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UniFarm has traded 55.2% higher against the dollar. One UniFarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.0382 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00069320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00075469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00109961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,395.13 or 0.99750330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,839.42 or 0.06341289 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00027728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

UniFarm Profile

UniFarm's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm's official Twitter account is @coingecko

UniFarm Coin Trading

