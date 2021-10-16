Unistake (UNISTAKE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.54 Million

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Unistake has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and $50,822.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unistake coin can currently be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unistake has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00069706 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00073086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00111199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,689.97 or 0.99578511 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,877.69 or 0.06362413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 190,366,796 coins. Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

