United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.65 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will post earnings per share of ($1.65) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.29). United Airlines posted earnings of ($8.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($13.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.81) to ($11.49). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($9.31) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,527,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,514,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $63.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.29.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in United Airlines by 70.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 6.4% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 3.5% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 43.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

