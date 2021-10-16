United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 1,175 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $26,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.3% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 54.7% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 426,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $103,196,000 after buying an additional 150,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 37.3% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 34,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,346,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM opened at $291.66 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $292.87. The company has a market cap of $285.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.62.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 789,178 shares of company stock worth $204,460,681. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.