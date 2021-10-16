United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,770 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,424 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,356,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,894 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,095,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,439,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after purchasing an additional 484,626 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $79.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.91. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.45 and a 52 week high of $81.05.

