United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $19.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 120,391 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $19,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,033,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,905,000 after purchasing an additional 139,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 121,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS opened at $53.14 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

